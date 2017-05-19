Intel Core i9 Specs Rumors: Leak Reveals Intel Core i9 Specifications

Intel might be adding a new CPU to its lineup. The next-generation CPU, dubbed the Core i9, is expected to launch sometime in June.

REUTERS/Beawiharta Intel's next-generation processor, the Core i9, was revealed in a recent leak.

According to reports, a leaked image of the Intel Core processor lineup includes a fourth processor, the Intel Core i9, based on the Skylake-X architecture.

The leak reveals the upcoming processor's specifications. The Core i9-7920X will reportedly have 12 cores, 24 hours, a 16.5 MB Level 3 cache, 44 Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe ) Lanes, and a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 140 W. Its clock speed, however, is not indicated.

Core i9-7900X, a 10-core 20-thread processor, will have 13.75 MB Level 3 cache. Like the 7920X, this will have 44 PCIe Lanes and a TDP of 140 W. Its speed clocks at 3.3 GHz to 4.5 GHz with Turbo 3.0.

Core i9-7829X will have 8 cores and 16 threads, and an 11 MB Level 3 cache. This processor will have 28 PCIe Lanes, 140 W TDP, and a clock speed of 3.6 GHz, which can reach up to 4.5 GHz with Turbo 3.0.

Last but not the least, the Core i9-7800x will have 6 cores and 12 threads. Just like the 7820X, it will have 28 PCIe Lanes and 140 W TDP. They differ, however, in terms of clock speed. The 7800X has a speed of 3.5 GHz, and can reach a maximum of 4.0 GHz with Turbo 2.0.

The leak also reveals that Skylake-X would contain support for Quad DDR4-2666 memory. When it comes to Kaby Lake-X CPUs, the Dual DDR4-2666 will be needed. All variants of the CPU will be equipped with the upcoming LGA2066 socket.

The Core i7, which is Intel's current top-of-the-line processor, will be knocked out of its ranks and replaced by the Core i9 once it launches.

More updates should arrive in the weeks to come.