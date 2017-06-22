Intel Core i9: What Is It All About?

With the arrival of the AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 chips, Intel is definitely gearing up for war and they're bringing with them the latest addition to their arsenal: the Intel Core i9.

IntelIntel formally introduced the Core i9 at the Computex last May.

For those who are unfamiliar with Intel's latest offering, the Core i9 was first introduced at the Computex on May 30. The Core i9 is basically a family of chips consisting of 10, 12, 14 and 16 cores. The Core i9 also goes by many names, including the Skylake-X family, the X-series or the code name "Basin Falls." With 18 cores and 36 threads, the Core i9 is set to become one of the most powerful PC chips ever made.

The Core i9 is currently Intel's most powerful chip family and it promises the best performance. It consists of the 7900X, 7920X, 7940X and the 7960X. In terms of the raw clock speed and the core and thread counts, the Core i9 undeniably offers one of the best performances to date. But Intel's fifth PC processor also has a few new features that the techies are sure to love.

One such feature is the enhanced Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, where a chip is able to identify not just one but the two best cores, which are efficient when playing games that require multiple threads or even simple tasks such as playing music.

Not only that, the Core i9 family also allows up to 24 PCI Express 3.0 lanes, which means PC owners will be able to add multiple graphic cards and boost the Core i9 system.

Unfortunately, the Core i9 comes with quite a huge price. The prices for these chips range from $999 to $1699, depending on the type of Core i9 chip. There will also be an extreme edition which also comes at an extreme price. The Extreme Edition, Core i9-7980XE, will be priced at $1999.