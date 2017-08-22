Intel Launches New 8th-Generation Core Chips for Mobile Devices

Intel has just launched a set of new Intel Core chips, dubbed as their 8th-Gen Core processors, highlighting their performance gains and power efficiency over the previous Intel Core chips. Despite the name, the new chips are revisions of the existing Kaby Lake architecture that Intel has been using for their 7th-Gen processors.

Intel A promo illustration of the new 8th Generation Core Intel chips designed for mobile devices.

The company has apparently revised the Kaby Lake architecture, called it Kaby Lake R, made chips from it for mobile devices, then called those 8th-Gen Cores, according to PC Gamer. The name itself may give it away, as Kaby Lake R stands for "Kaby Lake refresh," according to Intel themselves, as Ars Technica noted.

Naming quibbles aside, Intel promises that their newly-released line of processors will offer a "40 Percent Performance Leap Gen on Gen and a 2x Boost vs. 5-Year-Old PC," according to their press release on Monday, Aug. 21.

Intel has gone beyond their claims of 30 percent performance over 7th-Gen Core chips by doubling the number of cores and threads for their new family of Intel Core chips. While this accounts for a boost of about 25 percent, the remainder is the result of manufacturing and design improvements.

While last gen's i7-7660U is locked at 2.5 GHz, boosting up to 4.0 GHz, its 8th-Gen counterpart, the new i7-8650U, for example, now has a 1.9 GHz base clock boosting up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo. The new chip also has four cores and eight threads, compared to the dual core setup with four threads from Gen 7.

The new chips are expected to show up in mobile devices by the time September rolls around. Meanwhile, mainstream desktop 8th-Gen chips are expected to arrive by fall, followed by enthusiast, workstation and server grade parts in the coming months.

The video below is a trailer briefly introducing the new 8th-generation Intel core processors designed for improved power consumption and better performance.