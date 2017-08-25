Intel Unveils 8th-Generation Core i5, i7 Chips That Promise 40 Percent Better Performance Than Kaby Lakes

Intel A promo illustration of the new 8th Generation Core Intel chips designed for mobile devices.

Intel has unveiled the upcoming 8th-generation Core i5 and i7 chips and promised that they will perform 40 percent better than the currently available processors, the Kaby Lakes.

In a dedicated event held Monday, Intel has taken off the curtains from the said chips. The i5 and i7 line are both getting new 8th-generation processors, namely the Core i5-8350U, Core i5-8250U, Core i7-8550U, and Core i7-8650U.

The Core i5-8350U is built with 4 cores and 8 threads. Its base clock speed is at 1.70 gigahertz while it is expected to perform up to 3.60 GHz at maximum turbo frequency. Meanwhile, the lower end Core i5-8250U sports the same core-thread architecture, while its base to maximum clock speed is not too far from what its brother can deliver — 1.60 GHz and 3.40 GHz, respectively.

On the other hand, the Core i7 8th-generation chips are also built with the same 4-core/8-thread process but are definitely more superior in terms of clocking speeds. The Core i7-8550U's frequency can play around 1.80 GHz to 4.0 GHz, while the Core i7-8650U can perform between 1.90 GHz to 4.20 GHz.

Intel claimed that the new line of 8th-generation chips can add up to 40 percent more speed on computers. According to reports, the company claimed this was made possible by the added extra cores.

Notably, the U laptop series' 7th-generation Kaby Lake chips from Intel are all built with 2 cores and 4 threads — an architecture that had been evidently improved on the newly announced 8th-generation core chips.

Apart from the improved performance, the next line of Core chips is also designed to easily support heavier visual and graphics tasks such as 4K resolution, virtual reality and 3D contents.

On other news, technology geeks can recall that just last week, Intel had also confirmed that another line of Core chips, dubbed as Coffee Lake, would be released following their 8th-generation processors.

Intel's new approach in announcing upcoming Core chips along with their details is attributed to the tighter competition that rival chipmaker AMD is doling out. The latter has been on a roll as it released chip after chip under their own Ryzen and Threadripper product series.