Intel Unveils Full Specs to Expect from the 18-Core i9

Intel Corporation official website Intel introduces its new Core X-series processor family that's expected to compete with AMD's Threadripper in the coming months.

The technological advancements of today require most tech companies to keep up as they also set the tone of the demands of the market. More are asking for faster, better, and larger capabilities than what the previous decades imagined. In a pitch to fulfill those demands, Intel has unveiled the 18-core i9 processor, which is one of the most highly anticipated specs to come in the next few months.

At the top of the series of processors that were revealed at Computex sits Intel's 18-core, 36-thread, i9-7980XE CPU. It comes with a hefty price tag of $1,900, and reports have revealed that it boasts the specs of 2.6 GHz base clock, a Turbo Boost 2.0 clock of 4.2 GHz, and a Turbo Boost 3.0 clock (up to two cores) of 4.4 GHz, 24.75 MB of L3 cache, 44 PCIe lanes, and a 165W TDP. Sources also provided a more detailed specs list, which indicates that at 12 active cores, clock speeds vary from 4.2 GHz to 3.9 GHz, whereas it drops to 3.4 GHz when all 18 are active.

According to Engadget, Intel's upcoming release might be a statement for all the power-hungry users who would to play their games in 4K as well as broadcast it in HD. Furthermore, the boosts that the 18-core i9 offers soundly beat AMD's 16-core Threadripper CPU, which is hailed as the tech company's most powerful processor for the year. As if all the specs that were detailed were not enough, Intel's newest processor also comes with a teraflop of computing power.

Considering the price tag attached to the 18-core i9, most of the community might view it as an overkill. They might want to go after the lower variants and the significantly cheaper 10-core processor. However, for those who would like the best for their hardware and experience, Intel's 18-core i9 might be just what they are looking for to power their computers until another tech company offers more.