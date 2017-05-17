'Into the Badlands' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Epic Season Finale to Feature Highly Anticipated Sunny vs. Quinn Battle

A surprising part of The Widow's (Emily Beecham) past was revealed in the penultimate episode of "Into the Badlands." How will this affect the events of the upcoming season 2 finale?

Facebook/IntoTheBadlandsAMCA promotional image from AMC’s dystopian martial arts series “Into the Badlands” featuring The Widow (Emily Beecham).

The previous episode did not dilly-dally at all in its revelation that Bajie's (Nick Frost) old pupil, then known as Flea, was none other than The Widow herself. Moreover, Bajie also happens to have promised to help The Widow decipher her book and may now be forced to help her out whether he likes to or not.

The book supposedly has the ability to help M.K. (Aramis Knight) regain his lost power, something that he has already admitted not to want to deal with anymore. How will this side of the story play out? Will Bajie, M.K. and The Widow herself make it to Quinn's (Marton Csokas) lair in time to help Sunny (Daniel Wu) out?

The official trailer for the episode titled "Wolf's Breath, Dragon Fire" hints that Bajie may at least make it there in time, but between himself and Sunny, Quinn's defense may soon become overwhelming. Will Sunny be able to bring Quinn down once and for all? Can he expect to get help from the most unexpected sources? Or are unknown enemies just looming around the corner to add to the threat Quinn poses to his life and to the lives of Veil (Madeleine Mantock) and their child?

Sunny has traveled far and wide and has endured many challenges that an ordinary man wouldn't have been able to survive, all for the sake of this one moment when he can finally exact his revenge on his former Baron, Quinn, and be finally reunited with his family. Will all his struggles be in vain, or is Quinn's end about to come at his former Clipper's very hands?

There are so many twists and turns to expect as "Into the Badlands" season 2 airs its final episode on Sunday, May 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.