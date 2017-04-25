'Into the Badlands' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Bajie Returns to His Abbot Roots to Save Sunny

Things are definitely heating up as Sunny (Daniel Wu) is reunited with M.K. (Aramis Knight) while The Widow (Emily Beecham) keeps up an unlikely alliance with Quinn (Marton Csokas). How will these bonds play into the rest of the series as "Into the Badlands" inches closer to the final episode of season 2?

Facebook/IntoTheBadlandsAMC Promotional image for AMC’s action-adventure series “Into the Badlands” featuring Daniel Wu as the main protagonist, Sunny.

In the meantime, the upcoming seventh episode of the season will find Sunny having to confront his inner demons with ample help from his friends, M.K. and Bajie (Nick Frost). But how much help can they really give is another story. Will Bajie's past as an Abbot be of any use in a situation like this?

The official trailer for the episode suggests that Bajie may actually know a way to free Sunny from the prison of his own mind, but it will entail having to go back to the one place he has sworn never to return to and seeing someone he never wanted to ever see again. But if this person is Sunny's only salvation, Bajie will do everything he can to help his friend, even if it means dealing with an old acquaintance who does not easily yield her secrets.

With Bajie's past as an Abbot revealed, the next episode may even present an avenue to revisit his past and give more insight into what made him leave his people in the first place.

The trailer also shows Sunny seemingly stuck in a dimension wherein he is haunted by his past and a long-haired girl that brings back a horde of his previous victims in a bid to completely subdue him. Will Sunny ever be free of his demons?

On the other hand, The Widow cemented her alliance with Quinn by offering Sunny's beloved Veil (Madeleine Mantock) as a sacrificial pawn in the previous episode. And after securing such a strong alliance, she will now be out to exact revenge on her enemies one by one.

"Into the Badlands" season 2 episode 7 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.