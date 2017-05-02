'Into the Badlands' Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers, News: Series Renewed for 16-Episode Season 3; Sunny's Loyalties Are Questioned in Next Episode

"Into the Badlands" has just been renewed for an expanded season 3 even before its current season ends. What does this mean for the series going forward?

Facebook/IntoTheBadlandsAMCA promotional image for “Into the Badlands.”

Only midway into its second season, AMC's post-apocalyptic martial arts drama series has been renewed for an expanded 16-episode third season set to premiere next year, as reported by Deadline.

The renewal comes on the heels of the show's consistently good performance in the ratings race, averaging about 3.6 million viewers per episode. It was the brainchild of Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who together serve as both executive producers and writers for the show that is being co-executively produced by Stacey Sher, Michael Shamberg, David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor, and actor Daniel Wu, who also plays the series protagonist, Sunny.

Charlie Collier, the president of AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios, attributed the audience's favorable response to the show to the fact that there is nothing else like it on television today. Speaking about the renewal order, Collier went on to thank the cast and crew of "Into the Badlands" for the continuing success of the show.

On the other hand, series creators Gough and Millar have also expressed their gratitude to those who have helped bring the show to where it is right now.

"We are excited and grateful to continue our journey into the Badlands with Charlie, Joel, Susie and all of our friends at AMC," the co-creators said in a press release following the renewal. They also added, "We also want to give a big clipper salute to our Irish and Chinese partners! The thought of doing an expanded 16-episode season is both thrilling and exhausting!!"

The current season of "Into the Badlands" will be airing its eighth episode, titled "Sting of the Scorpion's Tail," wherein Sunny will be playing a game that causes his friends to grow wary of his loyalty. On the other hand, The Widow (Emily Beecham) will discover the existence of a new weapon.

"Into the Badlands" season 2 episode 8 airs on Sunday, May 7, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.