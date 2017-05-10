'Into the Badlands' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Sunny and the Widow Head Off to Face Quinn in 'Nightingale Sings No More'

There is no doubt that the Widow (Emily Beecham) is an immensely ambitious woman and Sunny (Daniel Wu) is an angry, vengeful man. And when the two of them join forces on the next episode of "Into the Badlands," it spells nothing but death for their common enemy, Quinn (Marton Csokas).

Facebook/IntoTheBadlandsAMCA promotional image of Daniel Wu as Sunny on AMC’s post-apocalyptic martial arts series “Into the Badlands.”

The previous episode of AMC's post-apocalyptic martial arts series saw Sunny, M.K. (Aramis Knight), and Bajie (Nick Frost) willingly submitting themselves to the service of Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura). Upon learning of the Widow forging an alliance with Quinn and of Chau being next on their list of barons to kills, Sunny went to Chau with a proposition the baron could not refuse.

But what was supposed to be a ruse to lure the Widow out quickly turned into an unlikely alliance when the Widow revealed that she knew where Sunny could find Veil (Madeleine Mantock) and their son.

How long can the Widow and Sunny keep up with this strained arrangement? And how much damage can they really do to Quinn if they cannot trust each other in the first place? Also, knowing how easily the Widow can shift between loyalties, how much confidence can Sunny lay on this alliance without ultimately endangering the lives of Veil and their son?

The official trailer for the episode titled "Nightingale Sings No More" reveals that Sunny will soon find out that it was the Widow who traded his beloved Veil to Quinn. However, it is not clear whether or not he will believe the Widow's claim that it's nothing but a lie designed to break their alliance apart.

Sunny does, however, say in another scene that despite the fact that he and the Widow have the same goal, it does not necessarily mean that he trusts her. Therefore, whether or not Sunny believes it was the Widow who gave Veil to Quinn is irrelevant, just as long as the Widow can lead him to where he can finally exact his revenge on Quinn.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode also teases a shocking secret that Bajie will learn about his past.

"Into the Badlands" season 2 episode 9 airs on Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.