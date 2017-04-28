'Into the Badlands' Season 3 Canceled or Renewed News: AMC Confirms Season 3 Renewal With 16 Episodes

AMC has renewed "Into the Badlands" for a third season.

Facebook/IntoTheBadlandsAMC A promotional photo for AMC's TV series, "Into the Badlands."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cable network announced on Tuesday, April 25, that it has officially renewed the hyper-stylized martial arts drama for a third season, which will consist of 16 episodes. The series is scheduled to return in 2018 once its second season ends this year.

The episode order for the upcoming season is significantly greater compared to the six episodes aired in season 1 and the 10 episodes ordered in the current sophomore run of the series.

"'Into the Badlands' looks like nothing else on television, a literal high-wire act attracting passionate and dedicated fans by the millions," AMC president Charlie Collier said.

"Thanks to series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the terrific cast, led by Daniel Wu, the amazing martial arts team guided by the incomparable Master Dee Dee and fight directors Stephen Fung and Andy Cheng, and everyone else involved who brings this thrill ride to the fans," he added.

In its second season, "Into the Badlands" has been drawing in about 3.6 million viewers on average, making it the fourth most-watched series on cable television, behind only more established TV series such as "The Walking Dead," "American Horror Story" and "Fear the Walking Dead."

"We are excited and grateful to continue our journey into the Badlands with Charlie, Joel, Susie and all of our friends at AMC," Gough and Millar said in a joint statement. "We also want to give a big clipper salute to our Irish and Chinese partners! The thought of doing an expanded 16-episode season is both thrilling and exhausting!!"

This dystopian action series has Wu as its lead star, portraying the post-apocalyptic Badlands' greatest warrior. The second season of the series has significantly expanded its scope, which now includes a war between feudal states over slavery.

Series creator Gough and Millar serve as the show's executive producers, along with Stacey Sher, David Dobkin, Michael Shamberg, Michael Taylor, Stephen Fung and Wu.

"Into the Badlands" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.