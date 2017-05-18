'Into the Badlands' Season 3 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Season 3 Officially Confirmed for 16 Episodes

AMC just confirmed "Into the Badlands" season 3 and many fans are eager to know more about the coming season. With little explanation, what can fans expect from season 3?

Facebook/IntoTheBadlandsAMC Promotional image for AMC’s action-adventure series “Into the Badlands” featuring Daniel Wu as the main protagonist, Sunny.

The third season of "Into the Badlands" is coming and the martial arts drama is getting more episodes than before. The renewal was announced after "Into the Badlands" season 2 episode 6 aired. So far, there is still no official news about the plot.

It's not a surprise that the drama got a third season with its massive popularity. AMC reported the average viewership of the series at 3.6 million per episode. "Into the Badlands'" ratings are one of the highest recorded in the cable drama category, with the series only falling behind "The Walking Dead," "Fear the Walking Dead" and "American Horror Story" at No. 4.

Despite this, the series has been having some difficulty with ratings. Since its pilot episode in 2015, "Into the Badlands" is only getting half of the average viewership it had back in season 1. Although this has been happening for some time now, AMC remains to be hopeful about the series.

AMC expressed their excitement over the coming season, with the president of AMC, Charlie Collier, saying, "Into the Badlands looks like nothing else on television, a literal high-wire act attracting passionate and dedicated fans by the millions. Thanks to series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the terrific cast, led by Daniel Wu, the amazing martial arts team guided by the incomparable Master Dee Dee and fight directors Stephen Fung and Andy Cheng, and everyone else involved who brings this thrill ride to the fans."

"Into the Badlands" is an American action drama series starring Wu who plays Sunny, a character trying to make his way back to his family. Season 2 is still currently airing on AMC. "Into the Badlands" season 3's release date is still unspecified. However, it is slated to get a total of 16 episodes.