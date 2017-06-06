'Into the Badlands' Spoilers: Season 3 Will Consist of 16 Episodes

"Into the Badlands" concluded its second season two weeks ago and fans are already ecstatic for a third season. Luckily for them, a third has already been confirmed by AMC and it would seem as though the network has taken quite a liking to the series seeing as they made the announcement of a third season while the second one hadn't even concluded yet.

"Into the Badlands" is definitely one of the top shows on AMC right now seeing as it averages a viewership of 3.6 million per episode, making the decision to renew the series rather easy for the network. Den of Geeks reported that it is only behind "The Walking Dead," "American Horror Story" and "Fear the Walking Dead" in terms of viewership. But as to when the third season will premiere, it looks the fans would have to wait for quite some time. Season 2 of "Into the Badlands" had just wrapped up and there is no definitive release date as of yet but it has been confirmed by AMC that this may happen sometime in 2018, particularly during the spring.

That is quite a long time for the fans to be waiting, but rest assured it will happen and the best part of it all is that season 3 will consist of 16 episodes. This means that there will be more stories and adventures for the fans to enjoy.

Set in a post-apocalyptic USA, "Into the Badlands" stars Hong Kong actor Daniel Wu as Sunny, leader of the "Clippers" -- loyal warriors to the most powerful baron in the Badlands. While the post-apocalyptic world story has been overdone of late, "Into the Badlands" brings a refreshing uniqueness to the genre as it incorporates martial arts and peculiar social castes, all the while delivering an extraordinary storyline and concept.

But in the midst of that success, "Into the Badlands" also has its fair share of problems and they mostly revolve around its dwindling ratings. While 3.6 million per episode is still impressive, the series has particularly done better when it debuted with a 6.4 million viewership rating. Still, AMC has a lot of faith that the series will get back on its feet.