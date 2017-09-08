'Inuyashiki' Air Date, Spoilers: Middle-Aged Cyborg Is Fall Anime Season's Newest Superhero

Inuyashiki Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki," premiering in October.

A brand new superhero and his fated arch nemesis are about to hit the anime scene when the animated adaptation of the Japanese manga series "Inuyashiki" premieres in October.

Ichiro Inuyashiki used to lead an uneventful life. An elderly man with no friend to account for and an uncaring family to boot, Inuyashiki's fate drastically changes when he gets struck by a mysterious explosion in a public park. The incident gives him a mechanical body that may still look human on the outside, but also now possesses incredible strength.

However, the explosion has struck one other man named Hiro Shishigami, who has also gained the same powers as Inuyashiki. But while the elderly man chooses to take the path of good by helping others, Shishigami turns into a sociopath who murders people for his own personal amusement.

Their paths are destined to meet again. But now that they're standing on the either side of good and evil, their fateful next meeting will undoubtedly lead to an intense battle that just might end the fight for one of them for good.

The series is based on the dark science fiction manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Hiroya Oku. It ran in Kodansha's seinen manga magazine "Evening" from January 2014 to July 2017, with 10 compilation volumes published.

Aside from the upcoming anime adaptation, the series will also be adapted into a live-action movie set to premiere in 2018. Kanata Hongo will reportedly be playing the character of Naoyuki Ando in both the anime and movie adaptations.

Ando is an ordinary high school student who also happens to be Shishigami's childhood friend. After the incident that changed Shishigami into a villainous sociopath, Ando gets caught up in the middle of the conflict between his friend and the middle-aged superhero, Inuyashiki.

"Inuyashiki" premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12, on Fuji TV's noitaminA anime block. It will also be distributed digitally by Amazon Prime both in Japan and in selected regions worldwide.

A promotional video for the series has been released on noitaminA's official YouTube channel.