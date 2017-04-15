iOS 10.2.1, iOS 10.3 Jailbreak: Pangu and Other Hackers Still Have Nothing for Apple Users

Fans and enthusiasts from the iPhone jailbreak community are still expecting a jailbreak for iOS versions 10.2.1 up to 10.3, but nothing is in sight as of the moment.

REUTERS/Chaiwat SubprasomApple has been successful so far in warding off jailbreak since its 10.2.1 patch.

The latest jailbreak released was only for iOS 10.2, and it was not even applicable for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus owners. However, these owners do have the option of downgrading their iOS to version 10.1.1 in order to make a jailbreak possible for their device.

Users with the iOS 10.2.1 are also advised to downgrade back to the iOS 10.2 if they want to experience an effective jailbreak.

For those with iOS 10.2.1 up to 10.3 and above who do not want to downgrade their iOS, users need to stand by and wait for more updates from public jailbreakers such as Pangu.

This is because 19-year old Italian hacker, Luca Todesco, tweeted that he is done with jailbreaking iPhones - just after successfully releasing a jailbreak for iOS 10.2.

It seems Todesco is working on PlayStation 4 consoles now and has given up on iPhone jailbreaking entirely.

Pangu, however, is still mum about any current jailbreak developments from their team and is also not releasing any comment about Apple's newest updates such as the iOS 10.3.

Redmond Pie reports that this is a common trend in the jailbreak community, wherein nothing is heard for quite some time, but then a series of jailbreak updates will be released consecutively by known hacking teams.

As of this moment, enthusiasts speculate that hackers such as Pangu and and TaiG are just quietly biding their time before releasing any updates about an iOS 10.3 jailbreak to the public.

Jailbreaking is the process of decoding the iOS codes in iPhone devices to make it compatible with third-party apps that are not initially approved or supported by Apple.

Apple does not support this activity, however, which is why each iOS update acts like a patch that renders the previous jailbreak ineffective - making it similiar to a cat-and-mouse game between the company and jailbreaking teams.

Despite not supporting jailbreaks, Apple did not take any notable legal action against Pangu or any other jailbreaker for that matter.