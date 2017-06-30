iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak News: Apple Crushes Crack Hopes As It Stops Older iOS Software Signing

Jailbreak users (and hopefuls) recently hit a brick wall after Apple announced that they were ceasing signing support for iOS 10.3.1.

The news came after the company released iOS 10.3.2, ensuring that most of those who own iPhones and iPads will only use the latest mobile operating system.

According to IB Times, those with jailbroken Apple gadgets will no longer be able to use the older iOS versions. The company also maintains that using the newest iOS offering in one's devices will mean receiving the latest security and performance improvements.

iOS 10.3.2 actually rolled out in May, but it is only now that Apple zealously promoted its use and promptly closed down any possibility of jailbreaks in the previous iOS. Now, Apple users will only be able to download the latest iOS from the company's servers.

Sources reveal that the company is already working on iOS 10.3.3 and that it will address the remaining bugs in the iOS 10 series. By September, Apple will reportedly release the iOS 11, almost at the same time as the unveiling of the iPhone 8.

With this development, users who are still hoping to use a jailbreak on their devices to enjoy the freebies and customization it brings are in for a huge disappointment. Even Pangu, the Chinese hacker group, seems to have given up already on making one, as it has failed to release the promised crack before the iOS 10.3.2's arrival.

According to sources, Pangu may still release the jailbreak tool by August, but the discontinued signing support for iOS 10.3.1 will definitely be a huge problem for the group. Previously, Luca Todesco came out with a working tool, but it was limited to several devices only. After releasing Yalu, the Italian hacker then announced that he was lying low from the jailbreaking scene and warned the others of the dangers of tweaking with the iOS 10 series.

Meanwhile, jailbreaking an Apple device at this point is said to be too risky and the chance of attracting malware is reportedly high.