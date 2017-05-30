iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak Release Date, Latest News: Jailbreak Rumored to Arrive in August

Apple device users might need to wait a little longer for an iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak.

REUTERS/Chaiwat SubprasomApple has been successful so far in warding off jailbreak since its 10.2.1 patch.

The tech giant recently released the iOS 10.3.2 software update to the public. It comes with some security improvements and bug fixes, so all Apple users are encouraged to update their devices to the latest iOS version the soonest.

Reportedly, the Cupertino-based company appears to be exerting more effort to give jailbreakers a hard time cracking the system. Apple has fortified the iOS 10 in a way that prevents jailbreakers from finding loopholes in the entire system. The company is using a new file system known as the Apple File System (APFS) to make sure that hackers cannot create a jailbreak tool easily.

PanGu, a team of hackers known for its Apple jailbreaks, had already demonstrated an iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak in April. The Chinese group was initially expected to release its jailbreaking tool after the iOS 10..3.2 rolled out but PanGu still has not given a new update.

To date, a jailbroken version of the iOS 10.3 has not been released by anyone yet, including well-known hackers. Citing a researcher, Investor Place claims the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak is likely to be released in August. Users waiting for the jailbreak are advised not to upgrade to iOS 10.3.2 until the jailbroken iOS 10.3.1 arrives. This is because Apple may stop signing iOS 10.3.1 when the new update is used, locking the user out of any future jailbreak.

Looking ahead, Apple has already opened the first iOS 10.3.3 beta for developers. The said beta is expected to focus on fixes and improvements instead of additional features. Perhaps some of the tweaks that will be added are the ones that were too late to be part of the iOS 10.3.2 update. If that's the case, users might get the iOS 10.3.3 soon.

Apple is currently gearing up for the launch of iOS 11 and four new smartphones this year.