iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak Release Date News: Newest iOS Jailbreak Tool Could Be Released Next Week

Pangu, the infamous jailbreak team from China, recently demonstrated on stage their jailbreak program for Apple's iOS 10.3.1. Recent reports also suggest that the Chinese team could release a jailbreak tool for iOS 10.3 and 10.3.1 as early as next week.

One of the members of the jailbreak team recently demoed the 10.3.1 jailbreak tool they designed for the iPhone 7 at a tech conference in Shanghai. This public demonstration led to speculation that Pangu may be planning to release the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak in the next few days.

According to a report by ValueWalk, an image of the conference was posted on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, and it showed a member of Team Pangu presenting an iOS 10.3.1 vulnerability. During the presentation, the audience also saw the Pangu app running on an iPhone 7 with "Jailbreaking..." written in the center of the screen.

The title of the presentation was "iPhone 7 iOS 10.3.1," which seemingly indicates that the Pangu app is jailbreaking the flagship iPhone that is running the current iOS firmware.

The Weibo post also mentioned that the tool could be launched "within a week." If this is indeed the case, then interested iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users will finally have the opportunity to liberate their handsets.

The jailbreak will also reportedly be compatible with all other 64-bit devices of Apple and is not just limited to the iPhone 7. This means that the jailbreak tool they designed could work on almost all iPhones and iPads that are equipped with iOS 10 out of the box.

Although the idea of a working jailbreak tool for iOS 10.3.1 could be good news for some Apple users, it is best for the time being to take the report of its upcoming release with a grain of salt. It is just as likely that the vulnerability presented by the team at the conference could merely be a security research project, and they may not have plans to release the program for public use.

Pangu has not released a major public jailbreaking tool since the Pangu9.