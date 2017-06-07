iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak Update News: Tool Now Ready for Download

iOS 10.3.1 has been uploaded for a while now and it is no surprise that it is already reportedly being counterattacked. Reports initially said that the jailbreak system would arrive after a few months; however, a recently released update is now ready to do the job.

Apple Promotional image for Apple's iPhone 7

Apple has been strengthening their system, especially with their new update iOS 10.3.1. In fact, Apple has been so successful, that iOS 10 jailbreak systems had been hard to come by. Apparently, hackers just couldn't seem to find any weak points to penetrate and with this iOS version, things will most likely continue to stay the same.

For the uninitiated, jailbreaking is a way of unlocking a phone's system that allows the user to access everything in the device's software in order to access certain functions outside its supposed limitations. For example, a jailbroken iPhone can download apps outside the App Store and use any third-party website. This cannot be done if the phone is locked. Using a jailbreak system allows people to modify their device's operating system any way they want.

Chinese hacker collective Pangu is said to take up the challenge. A report said that the developers will come out with a new update sometime in August. This meant that people who were waiting for a great tool for jailbreaking would have to wait a little longer.



But iOS users have another alternative. A new jailbreaking tool has arrived that can help them hack their device. The Yalu jailbreak tool has been released by Italian hacker and researcher Luca Todesco. According to a report, the Yalu system might just crack iOS 10.3.1. Todesco's system can be used to jailbreak the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus but it might not work on other iPhones and iPads.

Pangu will still take quite a long time before it comes with a jailbreak tool, so interested users can download Yalu tool for the meantime. But be warned, the jailbreaking system cannot be downloaded directly onto the device without another system called Cydia Impactor.

iOS 10.3.1 is available to compatible Apple devices worldwide.