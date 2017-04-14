iOS 10.3.2 Update Still Supports 32-Bit iPhones For Now

Smartphones are in heavy use today not only for communications and social media, but for transactions as well; security updates are now very important for active users more than ever. Fortunately for iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c owners, earlier reports that the iOS 10.3.2 update will be available for 64-bit phones only was premature. It turns out the 32-bit iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c devices are still covered by the new update.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015.

The latest iOS 10.3.2 beta was posted earlier on iTunes, with a glaring omission. The Apple developer downloads webpage showed the latest iOS 10.3.2 beta as offering images for 64-bit devices only, prompting Apple Insider to speculate as to whether this is the end of the line for 32-bit devices when it comes to iOS updates.

If it was true that Apple was dropping support for 32-bit iOS, a sizable user base of their phones will be left out in terms of feature and security updates. Among those that could have been affected are owners of the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and the iPad 4. These devices all use some version of Apple's own A6 system on chip (SoC), the latest and last of the company's processors that still run on a 32-bit architecture.

The news has been somewhat refuted just earlier, as Mac Observer posted on Tuesday, April 12, that the Apple developer site now includes images for the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. This confirms that the iOS 10.3.2 will also roll out, eventually, to iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c despite the fact that they are still on the 32-bit platform.

Forbes brought the earlier news to a wider audience, with many iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c owners now fearing they might miss out on the latest iOS update. The iPhone 5 alone sold over 90 million handsets, and that makes for a lot of disappointed owners if the news was true. The article was since updated with Apple's statement, in which the company "asked for time to look into this."

iOS device owners and fans can tune in this coming June to the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference to get the final word if the company is indeed planning to drop iOS support for 32-bit devices.