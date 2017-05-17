iOS 10.3.2 Release Date, News: Update Offers Security Fixes for iOS Devices

After several weeks of testing, Apple has finally released the iOS 10.3.2. The new update was dropped almost a month after the giant technology company rolled out the iOS 10.3.1 to the public.

REUTERS/Jason LeeA journalist tests the the new iPhone 5S Touch ID fingerprint recognition feature at Apple Inc's announcement event in Beijing, September 11, 2013.

The iOS 10.3.2 has been in beta testing since the previous update was released in late March. And now, the new update is available either as an over-the-air update or through iTunes for devices that run iOS 10. These are the iPhone 5 and the newer versions of the iPhone, the iPad Mini 2 and newer versions of the iPad Mini, the iPad Pros and the sixth-generation iPod Touch, and the fourth-generation or newer iPads.

Apple released four betas prior to the release of the new update. Six weeks prior, the iOS 10.3 also arrived to introduce a Find My AirPods feature and the Apple File System, streamlining the performance of iOS devices behind the scenes. Although Apple has yet to give the detailed notes about the new update, reports suggest that the iOS 10.3.2 comes with major bug fixes and security improvements.

The security update page of Apple states that iOS 10.3.2 comes with almost two dozen security fixes against bugs that affect iOS devices starting from the iPhone 5. The fixes particularly target the bugs in AVEVideoEncoder, the CoreAudio, iBooks, IOSurface, Notifications, Safari, SQLite, TextInput, and other vulnerabilities in the iOS system.

Aside from the fixes and enhancements in security, the new update also focuses on minor operating system improvements. According to reports, Apple did not find any outward-facing changes or new features during the beta tests conducted prior to its release, but it was found to offer a small fix for the abovementioned bugs and the SiriKit car commands.

Six weeks ago, the iOS 10.3 introduced some interesting changes to the platform, including the Podcasts widget and a weather forecasts in the Maps app. The iOS 10.3.2 will be followed by the iOS 11, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.