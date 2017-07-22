iOS 10.3.3 Update Features: Apple Advises Users to Download New iOS to Avoid WiFi Vulnerability Issues

support.apple.com iOS 10.3.3 update fixes critical WiFi security bug

Just days after Apple Inc. released the iOS 10.3.3 operating system in public, users are now being asked to update their devices immediately to avoid the possible risk of being affected by a WiFi-based exploit.

According to an update from the company, "An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip" based on the information given by Exodus Intelligence's Nitay Artenstein.

Reports reveal that a bug that could potentially affect the device's WiFi router was discovered by the Cupertino-based tech giant. To prevent experiencing WiFi connectivity problems, Apple patched the bug that could affect the data processing of the three types of Broadcom wireless chips that the company uses in its iOS hardware.

Reports cited the observation of Securosis security researcher Rich Mogull, who said: "As described, the Broadcom vulnerability is extremely serious, but we will need to see the full exploit details to determine the real risk to users on all the various devices out there."

The devices that are affected are iPhone devices starting from iPhone 5 and later, the fourth-generation iPads and its successors, as well as the sixth-generation iPod touch.

If the iOS-powered devices will be updated with the new iOS 10.3.3, the potential effect of the bug could be limited. Yet those who will leave their devices unpatched will still be at risk from hackers lcoated in public places that target the staff of certain government agencies and private organizations.

To install the iOS 10.3.3 update on an existing iPhone or iPad via WiFi, users should make sure that they have already backed up their devices to save all its important contents. Then they should turn their devices to the Settings tab, then select the General tab to be able to access the Software Update. They should also select the Download and Install option to begin installing the update.