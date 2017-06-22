iOS 10.3 Jailbreak News: Will Pangu Tease New iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreaking Tool at MOSEC 2017?

The newest jailbreak tool for the iOS 10.3.1 and 10.3 update is already being counterattacked by Apple. With this, users can be sure that the iOS 3.1 update will be more difficult to penetrate. Nevertheless, the team at Pangu is working hard to deliver a solid jailbreaking tool for the iOS 10.3.1

Wikimedia Commons/Kārlis DambrānsiPhone 7 Plus

According to Blorge, Pangu is aiming to release a new jailbreaking tool for the iOS 10.3.1 sometime in August. The tool will be launched under the codename Janus and is expected to become available once Apple releases the 10.3.1 version of the iOS. The timing is important to prevent Apple from adding additional security in the new update that would prevent the jailbreak from working.

With the MOSEC 2017 coming this June 23, fans are hopeful that Pangu will announce something related to the new jailbreaking tool. It can be recalled that Pangu showcased an iOS 10 jailbreak tool at the MOSEC 2016. It is presumed that the company will follow the same routine.

Jailbreak enthusiasts, however, are concerned about the recent shift in Pangu's structure. Pangu has transformed itself into a proper company and iOS jailbreaking is no longer their primary focus as they venture into other projects.

With Lucas Todesco's recent retirement from the jailbreaking scene, there is concern that no one will be able to release a new jailbreaking tool of the same caliber as those developed by Todesco himself.

In the meantime, users can use the zJailbreak as an alternative. It can be used using the Cydia lite. However, the zJailbreak may not be as stable and well-developed as what Pangu is trying to achieve.

Meanwhile, Apple has seeded a third beta of the iOS 10.3.3 update just two weeks after the second beta was made available to developers, Mac Rumors reported. Since no significant features or bug fixes were unveiled in the first two betas, it is presumed that the new 10.3.3. beta release is only a minor update that incorporates some security enhancements.