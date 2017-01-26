iOS 10.3 Update News: 'Find My AirPods,' Secret One-Handed Keyboard and All Other Impressive Apps Added to the Update

Apple just boasted the new features of iOS 10.3 and one of the most-talked-about addition is "Find My AirPods."

Twitter/Apple SupportThe iOS 10.3 update comes with new impressive features/apps such as "Find My AirPods."

The AirPods have been a hit the moment they entered the market. Though they were commended for the technology they bring, enthusiasts are concerned about the possibility of the gadget being lost. Considering that it is worth $159, losing one piece can be considered an expensive misfortune.

Good thing, iOS 10.3 has a perfect solution to avoid such unfortunate event from happening. The iOS update includes the "Find My AirPods" app that allows users to locate their wireless headphones when they misplace it. According to the Wall Street Journal, the update will be rolled out to the public soon, but no specific date was revealed.

"Find My AirPods," as what bloggers call it, is added in the "Find My iPhone" app. It takes advantage of the wireless technology of the AirPods so that they can be tracked wherever they are. The tiny size of the earphones means that no GPS connection is available. Therefore, "Find My iPhone" makes use of the GPS of the users' iOS device to locate the buds. It plots the last location where the wireless headset has been placed.

Aside from "Find My AirPods," there are other cool features included in iOS 10.3. The iCloud call for Verizon, for instance, has also been added so that the subscribers of Verizon can make calls from their device as long as they are connected to iCloud. The feature is currently used by subscribers of Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Also, the one-handed iPad keyboard is being talked about as it provides a convenient way to handle the iPad. The feature is apparently added by Apple secretly for iPad so as to make typing easier, according to Cult of Mac.

Other new apps for iOS 10.3 include a new section on iCloud that allows users to check the amount of storage they have used, along with the improved Podcast Widget, CarPlay, Weather in Maps, Apple File System with optimized NAND flash storage and a minor tweak in the transition animation between apps.