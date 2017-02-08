iOS 10 Jailbreak Release Date, News: Luca Todesco Working On iOS 10.1.1 Update for iPhone 7, Solution for 7-Day Cert

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Italian developer Luca Todesco continues his work on the iOS 10 jailbreak he released via Yalu. On his Twitter, he revealed a new update for the software is on the way.

As jailbreak fans know, Todesco deployed an iOS 10 jailbreak, which he updated a few days ago to support the iOS 10.2. However, it remains in semi-tethered and beta stage.

This means that the jailbreak requires the use of a signed developer certificate from Apple for the purpose of sideloading. The certificate used on Todesco's iOS 10.2 jailbreak is only valid for a week, but the hacker is preparing a workaround for it.

"A solution for the 7 day cert is seemingly in the works, so please bear with Cydia Impactor for another week or so," Todesco tweeted. The way he wrote it, it is unclear whether it will come from him or another developer.

He also did not provide a timeframe as to when jailbreak fans can expect this update, but should it see the light of day, it should extend that seven-day limit to a year.

Currently, the iOS 10.2 jailbreak Yalu update from Todesco only works on majority of last-generation Apple devices as the iPhone 7 is proving to be difficult to jailbreak.

Unfortunately, Todesco does not plan on releasing such software that will support the current-gen smartphone and he has been very adamant about it on his Twitter.

He did, however, clarify that he will update the Yalu iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak for the device "at some point," but it is "just not a priority right now."

Todesco also emphasized that after the iOS 10.2 jailbreak for the older devices, he will no longer release another. "I will stop all public iOS research after I drop that 10.2 thing. The idiocy of the jailbreak community is too much to handle for me," he tweeted.