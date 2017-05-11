iOS 10 Jailbreak Release Date Rumors: Pangu to Release iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak Tool After iOS 10.3.2 Comes Out

Team Pangu is at it again.

Sources say the Chinese jailbreaking team plans to release the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak tool (code name Janus) once Apple releases iOS 10.3.2. It will only be a matter of time because iOS 10.3.2 is in the final stages of beta testing.

Telegiz's Josef Bell said the jailbreak will probably come out after May 15 and he also gives a very good explanation why he believes so.

"The likely scenario will be — Apple will deploy iOS 10.3.2 beginning May 15 and latest would be May 22 as the next Monday is an unlikely release option for the tech giant since the day is Memorial Day or a holiday. So between May 15 and the days before May 29, the chance is high iOS 10.3.2 will become official," Bell stated in his report.

"And if rumors surrounding the Pangu iOS 10.3 jailbreak release are correct, then the solution will come out after the 15th of the month but no later than the 29th," he added.

That sounds like a compelling argument. But he did note that the people behind Pangu have broken their promises before, so iPhone users who are waiting for the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak shouldn't get their hopes up.

Photos of the Pangu team allegedly demonstrating the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak came out a couple of weeks ago on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Some Weibo users also claimed that Pangu was really going to release the jailbreak soon, so it would be interesting to see if they follow through this time.

Apparently, the iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak tool is already ready, but the Pangu team prefers to wait until Apple releases the iOS 10.3.2.

iPhone users better get ready in the coming weeks because the window of opportunity to use the jailbreak is limited since Apple will probably come up with a security patch in the next update.