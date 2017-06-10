iOS 11 App Store Review Update: Apple Revamps Design

Apple launched their new operating system, the iOS 11, at this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, which happened from June 5 to 9. The update comes with a number of updates, but perhaps the boldest change is to the App Store.

The iOS 11 features a redesigned App Store. Now it categorizes games and apps into their own sections.

The latest design offers separate tabs for games and apps. In addition, a new tab called "Today" features the daily additions to the App Store. This has an App of the Day and a Game of the Day feature. Editor's picks are also displayed in this section.

As for the individual pages of the apps, Apple has chosen to highlight reviews, placing more emphasis on Editor's Choice for instance. A preview of the content can now be seen in multiple videos displayed on the page.

With the revamped App Store, users are now notified whenever developers launch new features for their favorite apps.

As previously reported, the iOS 11 contains a security update, one which gives users an option to enable location tracking only when the apps that need such data are opened. To note, companies such as Uber and Waze will continue to receive data about a user's location at a certain point of time as long as the location tracking feature is enabled.

Furthermore, the iOS 11 comes with a new file management system, an app switcher, and a quick-type keyboard.

The iOS 11 is currently available only to developer account holders. Apple will launch the newest OS, which will power the upcoming installment of the flaghsip series, this September. Most likely, the OS will launch alongside the iPhone 8.

Public beta testers will be able to get their hands on the iOS 11 later this month.

More updates should arrive soon.