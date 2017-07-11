iOS 11 Beta 3 Released; Features Bug Fixes, Refinement, Speed Upgrades and More

The iOS 11 beta 3 for developers on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch was released by Apple this week. Among the new features in this version of the mobile operating system (OS) are improved drag-and-drop and a new interface for multitasking on the iPad.

Apple The interface of Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 11.

The third beta also refined other features and improved the current speed of the OS. A number of bug fixes were also in order, which is unsurprising considering iOS 11 is still in development. The list of new bugs is available on the update's release notes.

iOS 11 beta 3 is currently only available for registered developers. Those who wish to tinker a bit with the new OS need to wait a few days since Apple typically holds new public beta versions shortly after a major update.

The update itself doesn't have any revolutionary changes to the iOS line of mobile operating systems. However, there are a few tweaks and additions that some fans of the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch will find useful particularly for multitaskers.

This includes the iPad app switcher which was tweaked and the swipe to close gesture which was restored. The previous version required users to tap and hold "x" to close an app.

The Cover Sheet Notification Center also received an upgrade and now shows all notifications when swiped into view. Users no longer need additional actions to view older notifications. Springboard responsiveness when dragging and dropping has also been improved.

In addition, Comcast, Cox, AT&T U-verse, Verizon Fios, Time Warner Cable and a few others are now listed as new TV Providers for this version of the OS. SafariServices also now offers a new API to developers to improve authentication flow for onboarding, thus removing the need to relog-in to accounts after an update.

iOS 11 beta 3 also included minor changes to iCloud Messages, SOS and Music apps. For more details about the new developer beta, check out the video below.