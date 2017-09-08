iOS 11 Features: Apple Releases Tips for Upcoming OS

Prior to the unveiling of the new Apple operating system, the iOS 11, which is expected to be this Tuesday, Sept. 12, the company has published a sneak peek as well as a series of tips for the OS.

Through the Tips app, iOS 10 users are given an idea of the features coming with the iOS 11. As of now, however, they will not be able to use what has been sent out, given that the software is not yet available.

In a few days, if indeed Apple will unveil the OS at the upcoming fall event, then users should be able to make good use of the new features.

The tips for iOS 11 include customization options to enable users to configure the Control Center according to their taste. It also introduces a few tricks in terms of arranging apps so users will find it easier to locate the ones they like.

Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant also revealed a few videos that show iPad owners how to use the new OS. As for iPad Pro owners, the tips also introduce certain commands that can be carried out with the Pencil. For instance, tapping the Pencil could unlock the device and open the Notes app upon activation.

Furthermore, another new feature coming to Apple devices through iOS 11 is the Files app, which is an upgraded version of the iCloud Drive.

In this new feature, Apple junkies should be able to integrate third-party storage services with the app. Users can add other options like Dropbox and Google Drive to the Location section of the app. They can always add or remove services from the lineup.

Commands will also be easier to carry out since the drag-and-drop feature will be made available on the iPad and iPhone. To create a stack of files, users simply have to long-press a single file and when it hovers they can tap other files. To create a new location for the stack, they only have to drag. On the iPhone, however, this method only works on the Files app.

The Apple Event is on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park campus, Cupertino, California. More updates should be revealed after the event.