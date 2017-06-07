iOS 11 Features: New Desktop-Like File Manager Arrives; Hints No More Support for 32-Bit Apps

A new Files app has just arrived and works like an improved desktop file managing system on iOS 11. Meanwhile, more direct indicators hinted that the next mobile software update from Apple will no longer support 32-bit apps.

AppleA still from iOS 11's official preview page.

Files: Desktop Feature on a Mobile Platform

Even in Apple's statement, it was emphasized that the upcoming iOS 11 contributes to making iPads more powerful, and the Files app was named as one of the factors that make it so.

The Files app works like a file managing system does in desktop computers. It also has the ability to merge all data saved by the owner across several cloud-saving platforms.

The app will allow users to organize files — including nested folders — that are locally stored on their devices or those that are saved on their iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Box, Google Drive and more. It also has the ability to gather saved searches, tags and the like from the said file-saving platforms.

Apart from being able to access all these files at one stop, the Files app will also provide the Drag and Drop function to let users organize their folders and files across different supported file-saving platforms using one window.

The said function can also fetch data from other apps and bring it to the upcoming iOS 11 file manager. For example, an email attachment can be dragged and dropped to any folder using the Files app.

The Files app arrives alongside the iOS 11.

Goodbye 32-bit Apps?

Since the early beta versions of the iOS 11 were released, several indicators were spotted that hinted of Apple dropping its support of 32-bit apps on future iOS versions.

Warning messages went from subtle to becoming very direct in saying that the outdated apps will stop working on the iOS 11 and later versions of Apple's mobile software. If so, up to 187,000 apps will go defunct.

Though Apple did not mention anything about this matter since its Worldwide Developers Conference started Monday, a supposed testing activity before WWDC kicked off rendered 32-bit apps momentarily unsearchable on App Store.

Meanwhile, Touch Arcade was able to obtain a screenshot that showed that their publication's iOS app — running at 32-bit — bore a warning message that said, "This app is no longer supported on iOS 11." It also happened moments before WWDC 2017 started.

Despite the looming purge of old apps, Apple welcomed developers and attendees at WWDC with an "Appocalypse" video that featured the catastrophic result of losing apps. In the end, the video had the message: "Keep making apps. The world is depending on you."

iOS 11 arrives in fall.