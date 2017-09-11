iOS 11 GM Leaked Ahead of Today's Launch, Reveals 'iPhone X,' 'Face ID Unlock' and More Exciting Features

(Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach) The Apple iPhone7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S.A., September 7, 2016.

The "Gold Master" version of the iOS 11 was recently leaked, revealing a wealth of information about the upcoming releases from Apple.

The code references to a device called the iPhone X, which is believed to be one of the upcoming smartphones that the Cupertino giant will release.

It is being rumored that there will be three flagships that Apple will release this month — the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, which is said to be a special edition device that will mark the tenth anniversary of the iPhone.

Per developer Steve Troughton-Smith, "[maybe] the DeviceTree is lying about the marketing name, maybe not. But right now, D22 thinks it is iPhone X, so that's good enough for me."

The iOS 11 leak also shed light on the new features that users can expect in the next-generation iPhones, including the bezel-less display with a screen to body ratio of 18.5:9 comparable to that of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The leaked iOS 11 code also reveals that the iPhone 8 will also upgrade to a True Tone display similar to the one on the iPad Pro for color accuracy.

The front panel will also feature a so-called "notch" at the top where the selfie snapper and the new 3D sensors will be placed and will come with a structured light receiver and transmitter, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor.

The new iPhone will benefit from it with an impressive accuracy of the facial-recognition system that will make for seamless unlocking experience as well as much improved better selfies and "animojis."

Speaking of the facial recognition, the leaked iOS 11 revealed that Apple is trading the Touch ID feature for the "Face ID," which can be used in payment authentication.

The information from the iOS 11 leak also reveals that the iPhone 8 will also come with a smart power button, which will now have a functionality that activates Apple Pay cards and launching Siri.

Because of this, the home button will be no more. Instead, users will be getting a "home bar," a virtual bar at the bottom of the screen that can be used to close apps and return to the home screen.

The iOS 11 GM leak also reveals that the new software will offer better video recording quality and overall camera upgrades. There were also references to new Airpods.

While nothing is confirmed yet, fans will not have to wait that long for the new iPhones and the iOS 11, which are set to arrive today in Apple's keynote event.

