iOS 11 Jailbreak Guide: 5 Things to Know About the New Jailbreak Tool

Apple A preview of iOS 11.

A jailbreak for iOS 11 could be arriving soon, if recent reports are to be believed. In line with this revelation, here are five things users need to know when it comes to the rumored iOS 11 jailbreak tool.

1. An iOS 11 jailbreak tool was previewed at the Mobile Security Conference (MOSEC) in Shanghai, China on June 23.

At MOSEC 2017, Alibaba senior security engineer for Android and iOS Min Zheng posted pictures on Twitter which show iOS 11 and iOS 10 jailbreak tools being demonstrated. The said tools were reportedly developed by Liang Chen of Keen Security Lab.

2. The iOS 11 jailbreak tool is not yet available for download.

Though users are understandably excited by the prospect of the iOS 11 jailbreak tool that was recently previewed, they should keep in mind that it is not available for download just yet. This is not at all surprising, considering that the official iOS 11 update will not be released until the fall.

As such, users should refrain from clicking on links that purportedly carry the iOS 11 jailbreak tool as these files might contain viruses that could damage their Apple devices.

3. Unfortunately, there's still no guarantee that an iOS 11 jailbreak tool will be released.

There hasn't been a new jailbreak tool since iOS 9. This is because Apple has been very aggressive in cracking down on hackers' efforts in jailbreaking the tech giant's mobile operating system.

Though the iOS 11 jailbreak tool previewed at MOSEC 2017 shows that its code can be hacked, Apple could just as quickly identify the security breach and patch it up right away. If this happens, then hackers will have to go back to square one.

4. Users will have to be very patient in waiting for the iOS 11 jailbreak tool.

Once Apple releases iOS 11 later this year, it will be very tempting for users to upgrade in order to enjoy the tons of new features that the latest mobile operating system offers. However, users waiting for the jailbreak tool will have to exercise a lot of patience and resist upgrading.

This is because once users upgrade to iOS 11, they can no longer downgrade their operating system. As a result, they won't be able to jailbreak their devices when the iOS 11 jailbreak tool does get released.

5. There may still be hope for the iOS 10.3.2. jailbreak tool.

According to reports, Apple is gearing up to release the iOS 10.3.3. update. Likewise, it has been reported that this could be the best time for hackers to release the iOS 10.3.2. jailbreak tool.

In case the iOS 10.3.2. jailbreak gets released, users will be able to enjoy new features that they have not discovered yet. This could help them tide over the long wait that they will have to endure before the release of the iOS 11 jailbreak tool.