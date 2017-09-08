iOS 11 News: Developer Beta 10 Released for Download

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - RTSO2SH Apple introduced the "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature for the iOS 11.

The smartphone market is facing an intense competition as tech giants Samsung and Apple continue to battle it out in a bid to claim the top spots of the year. Just a few days away from Apple's scheduled media conference, the company looks to be pushing the limits as they have released the tenth developer beta for the upcoming and highly anticipated iOS 11.

The iOS 11 was first unveiled during this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which was hosted by Apple. Since then, developers and some of the public have been able to get a general look and feel through the nine previous betas that were released.

So far, fans report that the iOS 11 beta 10 feels more stable. It is still not recommended to install it on iOS devices that are being used for everyday tasks and responsibilities as it drastically drains the battery.

However, critics are urging the public to give it a try with an iPad. In order to do so, one must have a developer account or access to the public beta program. Both cost $99 and ensures that those subscribed will receive first access to new betas, developer tools, and content.

The developer account is compatible for iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 variants, and iPhone 7 variants. It is also compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first and second generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and Air 2, and the iPad minis.

The release of the iOS 11 developer beta 10 comes just a few days shy of Apple's highly-anticipated media conference, set to be held on Sept. 12. Fans are expecting to hear more concrete information on the iPhone 8, and two others devices that were rumored to be in development. So far, Apple has remained tight-lipped on the agenda of the event.