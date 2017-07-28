iOS 11 News: Fourth Developer Beta Released With New Features and Fresh App Icons

Apple A preview of the iOS 11

Apple recently launched the fourth iOS 11 developer beta that brings with it new features and newly-designed app icons.

Earlier this week, Apple released the fourth version of iOS 11 beta, and some of its most noticeable additions were the new icons for built-in Apple apps such as Contacts, Reminders and Notes.

Since the product is still in its beta stage, some features might be showing errors. For example, as MacRumors pointed out, the icon for Reminders could show the bullets on the wrong side of the image for some developers.

However, it is expected to be fixed in the final version since the bullets were also designed to move to the right side for languages which start in that direction when reading. It has yet to be confirmed if Apple will also put up new designs for the rest of stock Apple apps once the final iOS 11 version arrives.

Meanwhile, the latest version of the iOS 11 beta also stops a device from automatically connecting to Wi-Fi if it has a weak signal or a slow network. Shockingly, this feature is just about to arrive on Apple devices when it has already been introduced to earlier versions of Android.

Apple has also added more control options in the Notification Center. Apart from tapping notifications on the lock screen, iOS 11 beta testers can now swipe a tab to the left to open a new screen where the rest of the notification can be viewed.

Meanwhile, if a notification is attached to an app, swiping left will first open a Touch ID screen before users can proceed.

There are other mini tweaks that have been added to the fourth iOS 11 beta version. For example, the About section of the Settings app now shows the storage capacity of a device, unlike before when only the remaining storage space appears.

Other much-awaited iOS 11 features include the desktop-like file manager app, the built-in password autofill setting, and the "Do Not Disturb while Driving" feature.

iOS 11 is expected to arrive in fall.