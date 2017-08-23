iOS 11 News: New Leaks Confirm Another Feature

Apple official webstie The interface of Apple's newest iOS 11 mobile operating system

Considering the competition that the smartphone market presents, it is no surprise that the tech companies that have chosen to participate in it are hard at work in order to bring the consumers the right smartphone that will answer to all their needs. Among these tech giants is Apple, and recent reports indicate that the leaks on its upcoming iOS 11 has new features that will make its flagship devices stand a full head above everyone else in the competition.

Aside from the "cop button" that was termed by the loving community, recent leaks of the iOS 11 confirm another feature that makes the upcoming iPhone 8 all the more anticipated. According to reports, the feature that was discovered allows users to swipe up in order to recreate the multitasking gesture that used to be available for Apple's home button. Considering the iPhone 8 will be released without it, this seems to be the developers' way of making the gesture and the phone more accessible to its users.

Further reports also indicate that developer Guilherme Rambo, who found the mentioned leaks, discovered another video that displays some of the gestures that Apple might working on in iOS 11. When on an unlocked iPhone, swiping downward pulls the lock screen cover, swiping right will get users to the widgets, and swiping left accesses the Control Center.

There is a lot of suspicion on the leaks that were found, especially since the videos were published in May. The developers recently unveiled the iOS 11 last June, with the beta following soon after. For all fans know, this could be some of the discarded features of the iOS 11 or the iPhone 8. Just to be sure, fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for official word and updates from the tech giant.

More news and updates on iOS 11 should arrive soon.