iOS 11 News: Third Beta Reveals Apple's Plans for Livestreaming Feature

Apple official website The interface of Apple's newest iOS 11 mobile operating system

The smartphone market has always been a competitive place to be. Tech giants grapple to maintain the interest of the consumers on their products, going as far as refining the operating systems in such a way that it becomes a necessary requirement for anyone looking to buy a phone. Apple is one of many, and its recent updates on its flagship iOS 11 has just raised the standards to establish solid ground against competitors.

The tech giant has recently provided the third beta of iOS 11 for developers. According to reports, the version offered a whole lot of refinements and system improvements that will only serve to keep the hype up for Apple fans. For one, the team has integrated an SOS feature, which will function as Apple's emergency alert. Meanwhile, iPad users can now enjoy the swipe down gesture to close apps. More TV providers were also added and a new screen recording button in the control center.

Meanwhile, The Next Web reports that they noticed a curiously placed "Start Broadcasting" button, which triggered the speculation that iOS 11 may possibly have livestreaming options. This means that once the operating system has been refined to its fullest, users may enjoy being able to share their screens when using apps like YouTube and Facebook. However, the most possible explanation could be that the tech giant is looking into integrating third-party livestreaming in its features.

There are a lot to expect from the newest version of the iOS. Tagged as the biggest update Apple will ever release, it offers a range of features that has the smartphone market turning their heads toward the tech giant's direction. Fans are expecting to hear more during the IFA trade show in Berlin this month, but in the meantime, they can spend the waiting time getting oriented with everything that is known about the iOS 11.