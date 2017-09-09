iOS 11 Release Date, Features News: Apple Unveils New Attributes and Functions to Arrive With New OS

Apple Preview of the upcoming iOS 11 update

Ahead of its release, Apple has unveiled the new features coming to iPhone and iPad devices with its new iOS 11. The new operating system is arriving later this month and promises major changes and bonuses to iPhone and iPad users who plan to stick with their current devices.

Last June, the giant technology company announced the arrival of the iOS 11 during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. It also teased some of the extra features that the new operating system will bring to iPhone and iPad devices.

However, it was not until recently that Apple unveiled the swathe of new features that the iOS 11 will introduce to the company's mobile devices.

This new version of the operating system that iPads and iPhones run on will feature a broad range of new functions which Apple device users have been waiting for. Although a beta version of the upcoming OS was unveiled during the WWDC event, Apple users will have to wait a while before they can finally get their hands on the full version of the software.

Among the features that iOS 11 will bring to Apple devices are a customizable Control Center, "Drag and Drop" capability, an improved Photos app, a document scanner, the ability to write instant notes on an iPad, a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature, indoor maps, a Siri upgrade, a redesigned app store, and a lot more.

With the customizable Control Center, users can now remove, add or rearrange their priority items for easy access. Users can also take advantage of the Multi-Touch feature of their iPads to move text, images, and files more easily between apps with the use of the new "Drop and Drag" feature. Discovering apps and games is also made easier with the redesigned app store.

iOS 11 is set to roll out on Sept. 12.