iOS 11 Release Date, Features News: iOS 11 Speculated to Come with Updates for Siri, Apple Pay, Apple Music

Apple has scheduled this year's Worldwide Developers Conference to take place next week. At the annual convention, the Cupertino giant is expected to unveil the next mobile operating system, iOS 11.

Apple's invitation for the upcoming Apple WWDC 2017

The next operating system, iOS 11, is said to provide a revamped version of the Apple virtual assistant, Siri. It will reportedly come with a few software updates, particularly to Apple Music and Apple Play. Reports say that the Apple Music upgrade will give the app a fresh, new look. The original video feature is believed to be the focus of the said update on the app. As for Apple Pay, the tech giant is developing a new way of money transfer. With the upgrade, Apple users will be able to transfer money between their gadgets.

The upcoming iPhone 8 will reportedly host iOS 11. The company has remained mum about the next installment of their flagship series, and it is expected to remain tight-lipped in the months to come. Most likely, the Cupertino giant will skip the iPhone 8 unveiling at the WWDC. The company is expected to follow recent tradition, as it has been unveiling new iPhone units at a separate event. The iPhone 4 was the last unit in the series to be introduced during the WWDC. This was at the 2010 convention.

In addition to the forthcoming iOS 11, Apple is also said to announce upgrades for MacOS, WatchOS, and tvOS.

Although there is an ample amount of upgrades for the software, the company's main focus at this year's convention is reportedly on its hardware.

Apple's WWDC 2017 is scheduled to launch on Monday, June 5, and will end on Friday, June 9. CEO Tim Cook will kick off the event with a two-hour presentation. During his keynote speech, he is expected to confirm the software and hardware that will be announced at the convention.

