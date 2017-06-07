iOS 11 Release Date, Features News: Major Improvements for iPhone, iPad Users

Apple has announced what users can expect from their flagship operating system, the iOS. Known for their continuous innovation and desire to be the most advanced in the market, the tech giant has some major changes and improvements in store for iPad and iPhone users. Here's what to expect from Apple's iOS 11.

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.

According to a press release by Apple, iOS 11 is going to be the biggest update that their users will experience. Considering the many years since they managed to establish their well-known and much-loved operating system, iOS 11 looks like it's definitely worth the wait. The developers previewed the update recently and as per tradition, it will be available to iPad and iPhone users for free.

"With iOS 11, we're delivering the biggest AR [augmented reality] platform in the world, and it's available today for developers to begin building AR experiences using ARKit for hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "iOS 11 gives iPad users the powerful app functionality they need to take advantage of everything iPad is capable of and brings hundreds of new features and incredible updates to the iOS apps iPhone and iPad users enjoy every day."

Aside from the AR experiences, iOS 11 brings iPad users the experience of customized docking, split view and slide over for fans who multitask on their gadgets. Furthermore, iOS 11 introduces the Files app where all documents are stored locally.

Siri is going to have a major overhaul too with the new update bringing in new male and female voices that may sound less robotic than what fans have been used to. iOS 11 also sought to revolutionize the camera as Apple targets the experience of it by making shots look more professional and introducing a new technology called High Efficiency Image Format (HEIF) that makes photos occupy less memory.

Apple Pay is also coming to iOS devices as well as a new feature for the Do Not Disturb setting that allows drivers to be more focused on the road. It functions by turning off notifications when driving mode is turned on.

The App Store has been redesigned and made easier to tailor according to the needs and interests of the users while also extending its functionality to iMessage. iOS 11 adds more to the Control Center, introduces Apple Maps and Apple News, makes the home page of the device more convenient, brings AirPlay 2, updates Apple Music, and finally, ups the convenience through the built-in setting that let users switch to a one-handed keyboard when needed.

Apple's iOS 11 update will be available for all flagship devices starting from the iPhone 5s, iPad fifth-generation, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, and Apple Watch. The tech giant has yet to give a specific date but fans can expect iOS 11 this fall.