iOS 11 Release Date, Features News: More Video Content in Store for Apple Music

Apple enthusiasts may be looking at a new mobile operating system soon with the iOS 11, which is said to be focusing heavily on Apple Music.

While speaking to Bloomberg, Apple Music executive Jimmy Iovine revealed that they are working hard on an improved Music app. He also said that they are paying more attention to developing video content.

"A music service needs to be more than a bunch of songs and a few playlists. I'm trying to help Apple Music be an overall movement in popular culture, everything from unsigned bands to video. We have a lot of plans," Iovine said. "We have the freedom, because it's Apple, to make one show, three shows, see what works, see what doesn't work until it feels good."

Apple Music already has a slew of content planned, including Will.i.am's reality show "Planet of the Apps," a number of documentaries and "Carpool Karaoke," which started out on CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Apart from a revamped Apple Music, the iOS 11 is also expected to come with a new and improved version of Siri, reports ValueWalk. With competition in the virtual assistant arena, Apple really needs to step up with this one. The new Siri is believed to have a new voice, as well as new capabilities.

The same publication notes that FaceTime will also receive a significant upgrade in iOS 11, perhaps enabling group video calls. However, there is also some bad news with the new operating system. There has been talk of older apps becoming unavailable on the new iOS 11 because of discontinued support for 32-bit apps.

The new iOS 11 is expected to roll out with the iPhone 8, which is poised to hit the market in late 2017 or early 2018. However, fans may get a glimpse of the operating system prior to its release at the World Wide Developer Conference this June.

For now, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.