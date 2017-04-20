iOS 11 Release Date, Features Rumors: Operating System Launches in September?

Little is known about Apple's iOS 11. And it looks like the tech giant is not ready yet to unveil anything to its consumers. But, with Apple keeping mum about the anticipated operating system (OS), speculations started to swirl around.

(Photo: Twitter/Apple Support)The iOS 10.3 update comes with new impressive features.

Rumors suggest that iOS 11's debut is just around the corner. According to Macworld, iOS 11 will be out of the gate sometime in September. Before that, Apple will first unveil its plans on the upcoming operating system at its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

In September last year, Apple released its previous iOS. It offered redesigned lockscreen and home app. A new iMessage application was added to the iOS 10 as well.

On top of that, its 3D Touch integration was upgraded. Reports note that it is by far the best update. But will it be surpassed by the upcoming iOS 11? Well, words on the street say the update will come with a lot of features.

Macworld's report suggests that the forthcoming Apple's operating system will update Siri. Apple's digital assistant's voice will soon sound more natural as the iOS 11 update arrives. Users should expect a smarter Siri, too.

Rumors also claim that the upcoming iOS will feature a Dark Mode, meaning users will soon have an option to use a dark background so it would be easier for them to look at the screen when they are not in a well-lit room.

Another feature will also allow users to call several friends at the same time via FaceTime. The rumored update will add a video app similar to Snapchat.

Moreover, Apple's recent TV, music app, and maps will be upgraded as well. Allegations also suggest that iOS 11 will improve one's device's keyboard. The update will also tweak the device's control center for better performance. If rumors are true, then Apple fans can expect an all the more better operating system.