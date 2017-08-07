iOS 11 Release Date, Features Rumors: What to Look Forward to in the Next iOS Update?

Apple Preview of the upcoming iOS 11 update

Apple Inc. is about to release the latest iOS 11 update, but users are still excited to find out what the new mobile operating system can offer.

According to reports, one of the most significant changes that will happen in the upcoming iOS 11 is the improved Notification Center that will soon be called the Cover Sheet.

In the new iOS version, the Cover Sheet will start appearing and working like the usual iOS lock screen. Users can swipe their device's screen in either direction to take action or to delete them. They can also swipe from both direction of the display's edge to start using the camera or to show the Today panel.

The new iOS version will also come out with several improvements on Siri. According to reports, the tech giant's signature virtual assistant will now have a more natural-sounding voice that has both male and female versions.

Siri will also reportedly come with a new translation feature that will allow users to translate English words to several languages.

Another notable feature that will come with the iOS 11 is the Driving Mode, which reportedly includes an automatic driving mode in the iOS-powered device. This means that the iPhone can now determine whether the user is driving a car, which will enable the device to go into a "do not disturb while driving" mode.

When the driving mode has been activated, all the notifications will be silenced automatically. This means that the device's screen will not be able to show all its upcoming notifications during that time. The mode will be deactivated once the user touches the display screen once.

Also, the Cupertino-based tech giant will include an added optical image stabilization support with HDR for portrait mode in the soon-to-be-released iOS 11. The Live photos app will also have several new options called the Loop and Bounce that will help them come up with exciting short videos.

The iOS 11 is expected to be released later this fall.