iOS 11 Release Date News: Goodbye Older Phones, 32-Bit Apps and Social Media Integration

The unveiling of Apple's iOS 11 was received with mixed reactions from all over the tech world. While the usual slew of new features is present, there are a few quirks that can be considered downright frustrating.

Apple A still from iOS 11's official preview page.

First off, with the new update comes the inevitable for older iPhone and iPad models. So, for people who own 2012's iPhone 5, iPad fourth-generation and 2013's iPhone 5C, this comes as devastating news.

Apps that run on the legacy 32-bit processors will also be put to rest. So the next time users restore or upgrade their phones, these apps will be missing. Sadly, Apple cannot do anything about this since it is up to the developers to upgrade their apps.

While it may seem unfair at first, considering Google is only promising two years of Android upgrades even for its Pixel range, Apple's five years doesn't seem half bad. Out with the old and in with the new and with support ending for these devices, Apple can use their resources elsewhere.

But perhaps the biggest bummer of the iOS 11 is the removal of social media integration. Users can no longer log in to third-party apps using their social media accounts, something that has recently become quite popular.

For six years, starting with the iOS 5, Twitter integration was a part of the iPhone. Facebook integration was added with the iOS 6 in 2012, and Flickr and Vimeo were added with the iOS 7 in 2013.

Now, once again, users will have to rely on their browsers to log in before being redirected to the third-party app. Apple might have something in store to replace this functionality but the company, like its phone, is currently hard to decipher.

With three months to go before being released, there is still plenty of time to add or remedy the "problems" of the iOS 11. However, don't count on the return of support for 32-bit apps because that just isn't going to happen.