iOS 11 Release Date Revealed? Upgrade Could Come as Early as Next Month

Apple's iOS 11 might be coming sooner than most fans think. With the tech giant releasing major upgrades as soon as they unveil their latest smartphone offerings, the all-new operating system could arrive early as next month.

Apple The interface of Apple's newest iOS 11 mobile operating system

First announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference back in June, the upgrade offers major improvements to the company's proprietary OS. These include the revamping of Siri, Apple Pay, Maps and photography, as well as a new customizable Control Center.

iPad users will get the most love from the new OS. Among the biggest changes is the addition of a new dock for apps as well as improvements to the tablet's multitasking capabilities.

Apple has already released a beta version of the software where iPhone and iPad users can test its features before it is launched to the general public. The latest update of the iOS 11 beta was just released this week and has added a few more minor changes such as new icons for Apple Maps, App Store, Clock and Weather, as well as bug fixes.

For those interested in testing the software, Apple has advised that people only do so if they have a spare iPhone or iPad. Given the buggy nature of the beta software, users might reduce the functionality of their devices should they opt to download the test software.

Still, there's not much waiting left for the update to be released. If Apple follows their "protocol" of releasing major software updates following the unveiling of their next flagship handset, then fans will be able to get the iOS 11 as early as next month.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be released this September and once that's done, the company will likely reveal the release date of their latest software. Using past releases as a guide, it should be safe to assume that Apple's new OS will arrive on or before Sept. 20.