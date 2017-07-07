iOS 11 Update, Features: Apple Ditching 3D Touch for Brand-New Fingerprint-Sensing Tech?

(Photo: Apple) The interface of Apple's newest iOS 11 mobile operating system.

It looks like Apple is planning to remove the 3D Touch in the iOS 11 and replace it with a new and improved version that will better serve the upcoming iPhones.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be a game changer as Apple will finally use an all-display front panel and a dual camera setup among many others.

It was also rumored to come with a Touch ID sensor under the display, but well-known Apple insider Ming Chi-Kuo said that this will no longer be the case. This is where the iOS 11 comes in.

According to BGR, one of the ways to multitask on iOS 11 is using 3D Touch by applying pressure on the screen near the left edge. Initially thought as a bug, it turns out it was actually a feature that the Cupertino giant added, but already removed.

There is no way of knowing at the moment as to why Apple removed such feature, but the abovementioned site believes it has something else in mind.

Kuo has said that the Touch ID feature will meet its end in the iPhone 8, but only because a new one might come along. After all, integrating the feature on the display will be a challenge.

Touch ID takes a high-resolution image of the user's fingerprint and compares it with the data stored in the chip. To do so on a screen will be quite the arduous task so Apple might be looking for ways to make it possible on the iOS 11 instead.

BGR directed users to a patent where acoustic sensors are used to read fingerprints when they are placed around the edges of the display. If this is the tech Apple is going with, the site believes that the 3D Touch functionality around the edges of the screen might have to be removed, hence the disappearance of the multitasking gesture from the iOS 11.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet, but the publication believes that Apple has big things up its sleeves for the iOS 11 and the iPhone 8.