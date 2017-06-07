iOS 11 vs. Android O Features Comparison: How Apple's and Google's Innovations Compare

Software giants Google and Apple are getting ready to roll out the newest iterations of their respective operating systems, the iOS 11 and the Android O.

(Photo: Apple)A preview of the iOS 11.

Both will offer users a new and improved mobile experience by integrating exciting new features, design and other much-needed tweaks.

For starters, there will be changes on how users will be notified and access most used applications on both the iOS 11 and the Android O.

Apple made big changes in the Control Center by fusing the notification and quick settings into one, making it more customizable than ever.

Users should be able to select the functions and controls they want to access easily and organize them in one space, separating them by widget and 3D touching them to make the icons bigger for some.

As far as notifications go, Apple is adding the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature on the iOS 11, which should block non-important notifications so as to not distract the users while they are behind the wheels.

The Android O, on the other hand, will use notification dots that will upper above the icon of an app to let users know that there is something new to check.

There is not much to see as far as changes go in the drop-down control menu as they only made the font smaller and the quick toggle panel a bit more prominent.

Both the iOS 11 and the Android O also made tweaks to the messaging side of things. Apple has made it possible for users to send money in Apple Pay through the chat, provided the person on the receiving end also uses the company's mobile payment system.

The iMessage app also boasts better synchronization across all devices, so that when users log in to a new iOS device, their chat history attached to it will be transferred over.

Users can also move the messages to the iCloud, thus freeing up more space for the iPhone's storage. Apple also introduced a one-handed mode by squeezing the keys on the keyboard closer and added a scrollable bar at the bottom of it segregating the stickers.

Google Developers A preview of the Android O

For the Android O, Google incorporates the smart selection feature, which makes it easy and hassle-free for users to highlight text like addresses or phone numbers. It takes it a step further by applying the copied info to the appropriate app. The emojis also got a makeover with a more rounded design.

Apple's digital assistant Siri is also getting an upgrade in the iOS 11. The Cupertino giant is giving it a more natural voice as opposed to the robotic one. Siri will also be able to provide accurate language translations.

So far, iOS 11 supports English to Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. With the feature still in beta form, users can expect more languages to be added.

The Android O, on the other hand, will introduce its very own Google Assistant to the Android TV along with an updated home screen.

Another feature on the new Android operating system to note is the Switch Access, which allows users to control an Android device using a physical switch, eliminating the need to touch the display.

This feature is deemed useful for those who have limited vision or mobility. They can use a keyboard or the Bluetooth-connected adaptive switch, which is specifically designed to support the feature.

When it comes to the app store, the iOS 11 is getting a major redesign. Apps and games are now in two separate tabs. Apple threw in a third new tab called Today, which displays the hottest stuff to check out for the day.

In addition to that, the company also changed things up in the visual department, providing richer information about a selected app or game in the form of more engaging images and videos.

Android O, on the other hand, added an extra layer of protection for users when in the Google Play Store with the Google Play Protect, which provides virus scans.

Developers also got some love in Android O with Google bringing in a feature called Play Console Dashboard, which should give them the opportunity to test their apps.

Apple is expected to roll out the iOS 11 this fall. It is important to note that the update will render obsolete last-generation devices running 32-bit including the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and the fourth-gen iPad.

As for the Android O, new reports are suggesting that two new builds are coming to Google's Pixel and Nexus phones with the final build expected to arrive this summer.