iPad Air 3, iPad Mini 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017?

It has been a long time since Apple refreshed its iPad Air lineup, but rumor has it that 2017 could see a change in that. It is widely believed that the iPad Air 3 will be released very soon, specifically in March.

Reuters/Charles PlatiauApple has yet to confirm the existence or launch of the iPad Air 3 and the iPad Mini 5.

The iPad Air 3 has long been the subject of many speculations, mostly because there has been talk of Apple discontinuing that line. There are already several iPads out in the market today, with lineups getting increasingly confusing with each release. However, Apple has not done or said anything that could possibly allude to the cancellation of the iPad Air series.

Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted that a 9.7-inch iPad with an A9 processor would be released sometime this year. Many believe that this could be the iPad Air 3. An A9 processor is hardly revolutionary, though, since Apple already has an A10 chipset. But the iPad Air is known for being less expensive, which could lend credence to the older processor being used.

Despite reports indicating that a March release is imminent, there are also rumors claiming that the iPad Air 3 may be delayed well into the latter part of the year. However, nothing can be determined for sure at this point.

On the other hand, another Apple tablet is being plagued by speculative work. The iPad Mini lineup is also scheduled for a refresh, which means Apple enthusiasts may soon see an iPad Mini 5. However, there have been rumors saying that the iPad Mini 5 could be replaced altogether, effectively being renamed as the iPad Pro Mini.

As for its date of release, like the iPad Air 3, the iPad Mini 5 (or iPad Pro Mini) is expected to launch in March. Since Apple has not confirmed any of these details, though, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.