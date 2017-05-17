iPad Mini 5 Canceled? 2017 Edition Rumors Claim iPad Mini Series Will Be Discontinued

Is Apple going to discontinue the iPad Mini series? Rumor has it the company plans to do so, as the line has become obsolete because the more recent iPad Pro series provides better alternatives to the sleek, thin, and light units that the iPad Mini series offers.

Apple Will Apple launch a follow-up to the iPad Mini 4 this year?

According to BGR, an anonymous source shares the information about the iPad Mini's discontinuation. The informant says that even from within the company, there is "fierce cannibalism" among its own products. Lately, the source adds, the iPad Mini is the first to suffer from this cannibalism.

The source claims that the smallest iPads have been "sized out of its own category." However, the informant does not say if the company intends to pull out the units in the near future.

Rumors about the iPad Mini's discontinuation have been widespread prior to BGR's report. Since the latest unit in the series was launched back in 2015 without any significant upgrades, Apple junkies have come to believe the possibility.

Contrary to recent rumors, some reports suggest that the iPad Mini 5 will be 5-mm thick. And like most recent tech, the device will come with a fingerprint scanner embedded into its display. Other than that, the device will reportedly have similar features to the iPad Mini 4.

On the other hand, there are also reports saying Apple does intend to launch a new mini, but it will not belong to the iPad Mini series. The new unit will reportedly be a 7.9-inch iPad Pro unit.

Apple has yet to respond to recent claims; thus, tech junkies should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt. Most likely, the Cupertino-based tech giant will make a statement at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), so stay tuned for more updates.

The 2017 Apple WWDC takes place from June 5, Monday, until June 9, Friday.