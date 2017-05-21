iPad Mini Report: Tablet to Be Discontinued, Apple Going Full iPad Pro

It looks like Apple is serious in going all-Pro for its iPad, with the latest reports suggesting that the Cupertino giant will discontinue the iPad mini.

(Photo: REUTERS/David McNew)A man holds an iPad mini during the launch of the iPad mini and iPad with Retina display Wi-Fi models in Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2012.

A source told BGR that Apple is ditching the product was "sized out of its own category" as the Plus versions of the iPhones have diminished the demand and the need for it.

The iPad mini has not been updated since 2015. Fans have been waiting for the fifth iteration of the smallest iPad ever since, but Apple hasn't come out with it.

Many media outlets speculated ever since that the tech titan is no longer refreshing the product line with the iPhone Plus models taking its place and offering the experience that the iPad mini was made for.

More to the point, releasing an iPhone Plus and an iPad mini will be "fierce cannibalism of our own products," as per the same source. This means that sales and interest for the two will clash.

This could adversely affect Apple's revenue as two products of their own are practically giving each other a run for its money. With that in mind, releasing another iPad mini might not be good for business.

With all that being said, the iPad mini will likely be put to sleep and will join the iPod Touch in the backburner. This should allow Apple to go completely Pro on its tablet lineup.

It is being said that the company will release a brand new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 9.7-inch form factor. This will be achieved by using much smaller bezels around the display.

Rumor has it that a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad Pro will also be released, which goes to show that the Apple could also abandon the iPad Air lineup.

While these iPad Pros are expected to be what a new version of the iPad Air will look like, the tablets will be under the iPad Pro category instead of the iPad Air.