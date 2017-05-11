iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Features and Specs: iPad Pro 2 to Come in Two Size Variants

Technology enthusiasts have long been waiting for the release of the successor of the iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 2. As of this writing, details about the upcoming device remain scarce. However, there are reports claiming that the iPad Pro 2 will come in June and will be available in two size variants.

YouTube/ AppleThe Apple iPad Pro (shown in the picture) is said to pale in comparison to the up and coming Apple iPad Pro 2.

Rumor has it that the upcoming device will be released in 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch variants. Although there were claims that there was going to be a third variant, recent reports point out that the iPad Pro 2 will only come in two sizes and that the previously mentioned 9.7-inch variant is not actually an iPad Pro 2 but an iPad Pro Mini instead.

Now, it remains to be seen if the two variants of the iPad Pro 2 will be released alongside the iPad Pro Mini or if the latter will come at a later date.

Without any official world from Apple, the technology world continues to speculate about the possible release date of these devices. Some enthusiasts are positive that Apple will launch the new gadgets at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which is slated for June 5 to 9 in California. The company is expected to announce its new line of products during the said event, including the iOS 11 and the iPad Pro 2.

Despite hopes that the two variants will be launched alongside each other in June, however, there are claims that Apple may not launch the two variants at the same time. Reports suggest that Apple will only unveil the 12.9-inch variant since a 10.5-inch variant of its predecessor was launched around the same time in 2015.

As for its specs, the iPad Pro 2 will reportedly feature a 12MP primary camera with a True Tone Flash, an A10X processor and a thinner bezel. The device is expected to cost around $1,000.