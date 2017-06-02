iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: 10.5-Inch and 12.9-Inch Tablets to Debut at WWDC 2017? [PHOTO]

After the release of first-generation iPad Pro in November 2015, Apple will reportedly launch the updated iPad Pro 2 version this June.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachApple is expected to reveal new models of the iPad Pro 2 on June 5. PICTURED: The first iPad Pro was introduced in November 2015.

The iPad Pro 2 will supposedly come with an update to the existing 12.9-inch version but Apple might also be introducing a new 10.5-inch version to give more options to consumers. In early May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said, as quoted by Mac Rumors, that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 will have similarities to the old 9.7-inch gadget in form. It will, however, carry a larger display screen with narrow bezel.

Compounding on the speculations is a leaked image showing the screen of the iPad Pro 2 from tipster Shai Mizrachi on Twitter. Aside from the taller and wider screen, the 10.5-inch version seemed to have a different mic hole position, which follows the iPad models released just this March.

The photo also highlighted an improved area for the gadget's stereo speakers. Some also assumed the wider screen display will enable the 10-inch iPad Pro 2 to have the home button embedded onto the screen.

This might be the next 10.5 iPad case, Shows biger size than 9.7 iPad pro. Chineese case factory already started to make it. pic.twitter.com/yWZ4mFGlsy — Shai Mizrachi (@ShaiMizrachi) May 22, 2017

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro 2 12.9-inch version won't likely have any design changes. Instead, its upgrade could include specs bumps and an improved processor.

The iPad Pro 2 devices will reportedly carry a faster A10 Fusion chip similar to the iPhone 7. It's also speculated to carry a 12-megapixel camera, True Tone display, an Apple Pencil and the latest iOS 11, which will reportedly be unveiled at the WWDC 2017 as well.

Gadget geeks and enthusiasts will have only a few more days to wait to confirm these speculations, including when the devices will begin shipping out, as the WWDC 2017 begins on Monday, June 5, and ends on Friday, June 9. For a roundup of all the rumored features and specs for the iPad Pro 2, watch this video below.